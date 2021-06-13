Capitol Report: $46-billion state budget passes with bipartisan support; Special session on cannabis, budget implementer set for this week

(WTNH) — The 2021 Legislative Session came to a close Wednesday night. There were some winners, some losers, and some business still to be wrapped up when lawmakers head back into the Capitol for a special session next week.

But the big prize for Governor Ned Lamont and lawmakers is a two-year, $46-billion budget that passed with bipartisan support.

Most of the budget details had party leaders feeling pretty good. No tax hikes and the aid packages for cities and towns were included.

The bill to legalize recreational marijuana will be back on the table when lawmakers are called back in for special session on June 16. The gov. is calling on lawmakers to get it done.

House Republicans put the brakes on it after it passed in the Senate when Minority Leader Vin Candelora said the bill “has the stench of corruption in it” based on State Senator Doug McCrory asking that a Connecticut marijuana cultivator bypass a lottery system to operate in the state. Opponents didn’t like it.

Will the special session see an ‘implementer bill’ (aka the sneaking in of extra goodies that didn’t get through under the wire)?