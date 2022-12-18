(WTNH) – Over the past few years, we’ve spent some time on Capitol Report talking about civility in politics. This past week, 92 municipal leaders from nearly 60 towns signed a “civility pledge.”

This is in response to rising tensions and even violent outbursts at public meetings. It calls for respecting others and their viewpoints and finding solutions for the betterment of the community.

It was organized by the Community Conference of Municipalities. CCM Chair Joe DeLong explained why there is so much anger.

