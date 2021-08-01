Capitol Report: Will mask mandates make a comeback? Juvenile Justice Reform remains top of mind as crimes continue

Capitol Report

(WTNH) — With COVID-19 cases rising across the country and here in Connecticut, is it time for the state to reverse course on masking?

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont had a bill signing on historic gun control legislation and a debate on Juvenile Justice Reform broke out.

Car thefts, shootings, deadly hit and runs, the topic continues to be a top priority for lawmakers and law enforcement.

