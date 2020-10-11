Capitol Report: A break down of more big races in the CT legislature

Election Day is a little more than three weeks away, and we have some interesting races shaping up in the Connecticut legislature.

Here are six races that are grabbing a lot of attention.

Senate

Incumbent Christine Cohen is facing a challenger from Joe LaPorta of Madison. They are running to represent the 12th District, which includes Branford, Guilford, Madison, Killingworth, Durham, and North Branford.

For the 35th District, which straddles I-84 East of Hartford all the way to the Massachusetts Border, Republican Imbuement Senator Dan Champagne is taking on Challenger Lisa Thomas.

Let’s head to Fairfield county, where Democrat Alex Kasser is looking to protect her seat in the 36th District against Republican challenger, Ryan Fazio.

RELATED: Capitol Report: ‘All politics is local’: A look at some of this year’s CT House, Senate races

House

In the 17th District, which covers Avon and Canton, it’s a rematch from 2018. Republican Senator Leslee Hill is looking to once again fend off challenger Eleni Kavros DeGraw.

In the 53rd District, which covers Ashford, Tolland, and Willington, we have Democrat incumbent Pat Wilson Pheanious, who won a close race in 2018. She’s facing a challenge this time around from Republican Tammy Nuccio.

In the 64th District, it’s a rematch in Litchfield County; Democrat Maria Horn and Republican Brian Ohler. In 2018, it took a recount for horn, who won by just a few dozen votes.