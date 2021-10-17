Capitol Report: A closer look at critical race theory in Guilford schools, pre-signed absentee ballot applications sent to voters

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In the shoreline town of Guilford, the major issue for Election Day will be the vote for Board of Education members. The Republican slate of candidates who won a recent primary claim that critical race theory is being taught in Guilford schools.

Democrats want voters to “stand up to Trump Republicans.”

Last week, those Democrats sent out absentee ballot applications to registered members of the party that were pre-signed by a former Board of Education member, saying they provided assistance. However, Republicans are questioning if that was in fact legal.

