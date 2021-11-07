Capitol Report: A closer look at local election outcomes, impact on CT towns and 2022 midterms

(WTNH) — Election Day 2021 has come and gone and there was no shortage of big storylines.

Guilford voters pushed back against a slate of conservative Republican candidates who ran against “critical race theory.”

In Stanford, a swing and a miss for former MLB manager Bobby Valentine.

In New Britain, the unsinkable Erin Stewart wins a fifth term.

Amid a City Hall corruption scandal in West Haven, we have a mayoral race that is still undecided pending Sunday’s recount.

In West Hartford, a slate of candidates attempted to win seats on the town council as part of the Connecticut Party. The one-time Republicans were looking to reel in more moderate voters but fell short in the effort.

Watch the video above for a deep dive into local election outcomes and what that might mean for Election Day 2022.