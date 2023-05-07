NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Wesleyan SurveyLab CT poll shows that the majority of surveyed voters approve of Gov. Ned Lamont’s tax proposals and support raising taxes on the wealthy.

The poll of 600 self-identified registered voters weighed in on various tax proposals:

86% of voters strongly or somewhat support lowering the tax rates on income below $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for families.

85% strongly or somewhat support cutting taxes on small businesses.

78% strongly or somewhat support providing a tax credit to low- and middle-income households with children under 18.

72% strongly or somewhat support expanding the state Earned Income Tax Credit for lower-income workers.

67% strongly or somewhat support raising taxes on individuals making more than $250,000 annually and couples making more than $500,000 a year.

The survey was administered online by YouGov April 3-17 and has a margin of error of +/-5.13%.

Click here to review the poll.