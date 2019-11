(WTNH) — Tired of paying high property taxes? Connecticut has the 3rd highest property tax rate in the nation, and the CT Conference of Municipalities wants to change that.

CCM is developing what they call a grassroots property tax relief plan that will be pitched to voters in all 169 cities and towns in 2020.

The timing is meant to coincide with the next General Assembly Election campaigns.

CCM Executive Director Joe DeLong explains why this is such a big issue.