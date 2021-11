(WTNH) – The lines are being redrawn right now on the state’s voting maps for the House District.

The Reappointment Committee approved the 151 House seats. Fairfield County picked up a district while eastern Connecticut loses one.

Related Content Vote expected on redrawing political lines in Connecticut

The next step? Maps for the 36 State Senate Districts and five U.S. Congressional Districts, and this isn’t as simple as drawing a few lines.

There’s a lot of debate over how the process works.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.