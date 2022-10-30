(WTNH) – There are only 9 days until Election Day. This Tuesday, the gubernatorial candidates will face each other in a debate live on News 8. It’s their final debate before voters head to the polls.

The headliner this week is the 5th Congressional District, which we can officially declare a toss-up between Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan.

The News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Poll shows Logan inching in front of the 2-term incumbent. There is just 1 percent separating the two.

