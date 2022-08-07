(WTNH) – We are smack dab in the middle of another Connecticut summer. This Tuesday, we’re going to see how many party-faithful plan to leave the comfort of their air conditioning to take a few minutes to vote in the primaries.

The big race on Tuesday will be the Republican U.S. Senate Primary. Themis Klarides, Peter Lumaj, and Leora Levy are on the ballot. The three debated, attacked each other’s spouses, attack each other’s policy proposals, and last week at an event, Levy and her supporters were shouting down Lumaj.

