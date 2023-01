(WTNH) – The State Capitol complex will open this week for the first time since it was closed due to the passing of a beloved member of the general assembly.

No matter what political party you are affiliated with, the outpouring of love and admiration for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams is remarkable.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina is giving a look at the outpouring of support.

Watch the video above for the full segment.