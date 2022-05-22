(WTNH) – It’s a big-league baseball tradition. Before the start of the game, someone gets the honor of tossing out the first pitch. Most of the time, it goes off without a hitch.

Unless you’re celebrity DJ Steve Aoki. Last week at Fenway, Aoki went into the wind-up and sailed the ceremonial first pitch about 10 rows behind home plate.

That disaster raised the question among everyone at Capitol Report if it was the worst first pitch ever? Back in 2014 at Citi Field, Rapper 50 Cent launched one about 50 feet outside of home plate.

Then you have MMA fighter Conor McGregor who sailed one right into the screen at Wrigley Field.

Perhaps a personal favorite, the unidentified Chicago White Sox employee who uncorked her fastball and beaned the stadium photographer.

