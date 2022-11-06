(WTNH) – There are two days left until Election Day. Last week, News 8 hosted the final gubernatorial debate.

While there were no knockout punches thrown, there were plenty of jabs. One of those jabs was from Bob Stefanowski and had to do with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 response.

On Thursday, Stefanowski held a news conference and brought along Lamont’s former Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell. She was let go in 2020 at the height of the pandemic without explanation.

Coleman-Mitchell was at Stefanowski’s conference to back his debate claims about Lamont’s decision to send infected patients into nursing homes, putting lives at risk.

