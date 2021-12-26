Capitol Report: A look back at the past year and looking ahead to 2022

(WTNH) – We are taking a look back at 2021 and what it means for 2022 on this week’s Capitol Report.

Connecticut legalized marijuana, legalized sports betting, and while the transportation climate initiative fell apart, we look ahead to the 2022 Gubernatorial Election.

2021 went by fast. We got vaccines, boosters, a new president, but there’s a lot that didn’t go away. COVID is still here and it’s anyone’s guess when the pandemic will be over. There’s also a pretty sizeable gap when it comes to looking through the political lens.

