The picture is now clear for the general election in November.

Registered Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls on Tuesday for primary day. The biggest matchup was the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Former President Donald Trump backed conservative candidate Leora Levy, beating the party-endorsed candidate former State Representative Themis Klarides and candidate Peter Lumaj.

Levy will now try to unseat Senator Richard Blumenthal in the general election.

