Capitol Report: Absentee voting extended during pandemic, State leaders say it could jeopardize constitutionality, security of ballots

(WTNH) — Absentee ballots instead of heading to the polls to keep people safe? What do you think?

The face checkers were all over President Trump last week for the claim that “If people mail-in ballots there’s a lot of illegality. They send in ballots that — they harvest ballots.”

That same day, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order allowing Connecticut voters the option of using absentee ballots for the August 11 Presidential Primary.

Gov. Lamont says, “Nobody should [have to] make a decision between their health and right to vote.”

The plan calls for secure drop boxes to be places at all town hall polling places.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano criticized the order saying, “The proposed process raises significant questions of constitutionality and questions related to the security of unattended drop boxes that would be used to collect ballots.”