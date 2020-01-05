Capitol Report: acts of antisemitism prompt lawmakers to act on safety for non-profits, houses of worship

(WTNH) — Hard to believe, but here in 2020 we are having a discussion about antisemitism.

Last week, state lawmakers joined Jewish Community leaders to talk about increasing federal funding for security at non-profits such as synagogues and other houses of worship.

This comes after a brutal attack at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York on the 7th night of Hanukkah.

All agree that a new state law requiring lessons about the Holocaust in public schools is a good first step.

