NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After years of arguing over funding Connecticut’s Education Cost Sharing (ECS) formula, a non-profit organization warns lawmakers that failure to act this year could significantly increase local property taxes.

The ECS formula is the state’s established method to distribute approximately $2 billion annually in state education funding to local and regional public school districts.

Lisa Hammersley, the executive director of the State+School Finance Project, explains what advocates want lawmakers to do.

Watch the full interview in the video above.