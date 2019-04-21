Capitol Report

Capitol Report 'After Hours': CT Chief Operating Officer talks overseeing state gov. agencies

Apr 21, 2019

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 02:13 PM EDT

(WTNH) - On this week's Capitol Report: After Hours, Connecticut Chief Operating Officer Paul Mounds talks a bit about his role at the State Capitol and what it's like to work with the Lamont Administration.

Mounds ensures that the many state government agencies are working together.

 

