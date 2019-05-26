Capitol Report 'After Hours': Lingering questions as legislative session nears end

(WTNH) - This week on Capitol Report 'After Hours:,' the state budget remains the focus at the Capitol.

With the legislative session winding down, a handful of questions remain.

Should Lamont tax the rich?

Related Content: Democratic lawmakers ask Lamont to back capital gains tax

Should there be more state spending cuts?

Watch the video above as the crew discusses what to look out for over the next week and a half.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.