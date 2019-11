(WTNH) -- Trucks and tolling is a hot topic here in Connecticut as lawmakers try to work out their new funding plan moving forward. But across the boarder in Rhode Island, there is a legal challenge about the Constitutionality of further fees on traveling truckers.

Senator Fasano said of the possibility of the suit coming to Connecticut: "So in Rhode Island the question is whether or not tolling trucks-only is constitutional. If they do it in Connecticut and the court finds it unconstitutional they'll (Democrats) say 'OK, let's add cars. Now we're constitutional.'"