Capitol Report 'After Hours:' State Senator Dennis Bradley shares 'A Just Connecticut' agenda

(WTNH) - This week on Capitol Report 'After Hours:,' the Capitol Report crew is joined by Bridgeport Democratic State Senator Dennis Bradley.

He came on the show this week to discuss the Senate Democrats' "A Just Connecticut" agenda for this legislative session.

Related Content: Capitol Report: On-call scheduling among plethora of bills proposed this legislative session

This plan includes a reform of the state’s criminal justice system, strengthening gun safety protections, and expungement of criminal records.

Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.