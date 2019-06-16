Capitol Report 'After Hours': the fate of the state budget and summertime session
(WTNH) - This week on Capitol Report After Hours, the panel talks more about the state budget and plans for a special session this coming summer.
Watch the video above for more.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police on scene of shooting in New Haven, victim has life-threatening injuries
- Shuttered college campus in Connecticut to be auctioned
- CEO who embezzled from pain nonprofit pleads guilty
- Jackknifed tanker truck closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford, road has reopened
- West Haven police investigate possible arson
- CT Limo customers stranded, companies pointing fingers
- Effort underway to ID unknown victims of 1944 circus fire
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Heavy rain through Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
White powder substance found in East Lyme mailbox not hazardous
A white powder substance found in an East Lyme mailbox on Tuesday appears to...Read More »
-
Police on scene of shooting in New Haven, victim has life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shuttered college campus in Connecticut to be auctioned
A Connecticut college campus that closed in December is up for auction.Read More »
-
CEO who embezzled from pain nonprofit pleads guilty
A New York man who ran a Connecticut-based nonprofit designed to find support...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jackknifed tanker truck closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford, road has reopened
A crash involving a jackknifed tanker truck has closed part of Interstate 91...Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update for Tuesday afternoon:
Digital Update for Tuesday afternoon:•Judge sanctions Alex Jones in Sandy Hook Lawsuit•Report: Lincoln College Southington Campus to go on auction blockRead More »
-
Police on scene of shooting in New Haven
Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.Read More »
-
Today's Dish: It's National Splurge Day!
It's National Splurge Day!Read More »