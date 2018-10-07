Capitol Report 'After Hours:' What to expect the last month of the governor's race

(WTNH) - In this edition of Capitol Report: "After Hours," the panel discusses the future of the governor's race with just about a month to go before a winner is elected.

Things have been heating up between two candidates in particular, as Democratic candidate Ned Lamont and Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski have both launched a new wave of attack ads.

Watch the video above to hear what the panel had to say as we prepare to enter the final weeks of campaigning.