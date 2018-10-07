Capitol Report

Capitol Report 'After Hours:' What to expect the last month of the governor's race

By:

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 03:14 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 05:32 PM EDT

(WTNH) - In this edition of Capitol Report: "After Hours," the panel discusses the future of the governor's race with just about a month to go before a winner is elected.

Things have been heating up between two candidates in particular, as Democratic candidate Ned Lamont and Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski have both launched a new wave of attack ads.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Lamont, Stefanowski trade shots through campaign attack ads

Watch the video above to hear what the panel had to say as we prepare to enter the final weeks of campaigning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center