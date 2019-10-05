Capitol Report After Hours: Who should be held responsible for vaping-related illnesses?

(WTNH) — During this week’s episode of Capitol Report After Hours, Dan Haar of Hearst Connecticut talks about the vaping issues sweeping the nation and how some vape shop owners claim it’s not their problem.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported the first death in the state associated with the national outbreak of lung injuries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 1,000 cases of lung injuries associated with vaping have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory.