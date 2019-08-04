Capitol Report ‘After Hours’: WICC 600-AM’s Lisa Wexler

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

(WTNH)– This week on Capitol Report “After Hours”, Lisa Wexler from WICC 600-AM’s “Lisa Wexler Show”, talks about the current state of AM talk radio.

She will be on the air from 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

