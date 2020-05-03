Capitol Report: AG Tong is #25, former Senator Dodd helping Biden select running mate

(WTNH) — The panel closes the show with a discussion on the state’s Attorney General his favorite number, and who is the best running mate for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden?

Connecticut’s AG William Tong has recently been seen sporting a jacket with the number 25 embroidered on the right breast. He wears it as a reference to him being the state’s 25th AG.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is moving closer to choosing a running mate, and he is counting on an old Senate pal from Connecticut to help with the selection: Christopher Dodd. Dodd was chosen to be part of the four-person panel that will go about rummaging through all of the dirty laundry and skeletons that may be in the closet of a potential VP pick.