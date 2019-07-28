Capitol Report: Agreeing on restaurant wages, Hartford’s mayoral race & a CT teen rallies with Trump

(WTNH)–Food for thought: If you wait tables and you spend more than 20 percent of your shift doing work other than waiting on tables, should you be paid a higher hourly wage for that time because you no longer earning tips?

A new bill that passed in Connecticut killed that concept. The Governor then vetoed it. There was talk of an override, but now all sides are trying to find a solution that will satisfy restaurant owners, some who are facing lawsuits and workers alike.

The Hartford Democratic Town Committee endorsed Mayor Luke Bronin for mayor this past week. Bronin’s biggest competitors are State Representative Brandon McGee and former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez.

Back in May, West Haven High School students from the conservative group Turning Point USA wanted to put up signs at school that said ‘big government sucks’, and ‘America is the best country in the world.’ Some faculty members tried banning the group.

President Trump addressed the issue last week at Turning Point’s conference. He even invited one of the West Haven students on stage.