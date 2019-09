(WTNH) — If you are a man and you happen to use the restroom at the Legislative Office Building, you can’t even avoid the battle over tolls when using the urinal.

Someone decided to adorn the porcelain at the LOB with custom-made urinal guard adorned with the phrase “Ned Lamont, Piss on Tolls.”

The founder of “No Tolls CT” tells the Danbury News Times he’s not responsible. The mystery continues.