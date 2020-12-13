Capitol Report: Apparel company features t-shirts with vintage logos of defunct retailers

(WTNH) — Long before there was a Target, there was Caldor. Not only that, Connecticut was also home to Bradlees as well. Those retailers may be long gone, but their spirit lives on– on T-shirts.

A company called Local Vyntage has found a nice little niche selling t-shirts with the logos of defunct retailers, including Caldor, Bradlees, Lechmere, Ames, and G-Fox to name a few. The owner is a Connecticut native named Chet Winnicki, who perhaps one day will not only sell t-shirts, but matching ladies separates as well.

