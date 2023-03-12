NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Under Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families’ child supervision guidelines, kids should be outside unsupervised until age 12.

State Rep. Tom O’Dea, a Republican representing New Cannan, Darien and Stamford, and State Rep. Travis Simms, a Democrat representing Norwalk, are backing a “Reasonable Childhood Independence” bill. They think kids should be able to be kids.

In a CT Mirror editorial, the two lawmakers wrote, “It makes clear that neglect isn’t when you let your kids play outside or walk to school. It’s when you put your kids in obvious danger, or recklessly disregard dangers to your child’s health. The age you give your kids some independence is also up to you – unless you put them in true, not imaginary, peril.”