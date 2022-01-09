Capitol Report: At-home rapid tests hard to come by in CT; Republicans release tax relief proposal

by: Jon Rosen

(WTNH) – If there’s any lesson that we’ve learned over the course of the pandemic is that nothing comes easy and there are no guarantees.

Connecticut and much of the country found themselves in a bit of a pickle when omicron cases spikes and the demand for rapid tests went through the roof.

The Lamont administration circled a date on the calendar for the arrival of at-home COVID tests, only to find their shipment delayed. Slowly but surely, test kits have arrived, but getting them isn’t easy.

“Nothing is standard operating procedure right now. It’s a little bit of the wild west out there,” Lamont said.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

