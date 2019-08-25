Capitol Report: Athletic feats by state politicians

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — When they’re not working, politicians and political operatives like to get out there​ and mix it up with the people.​​ We have 3 clips for the panel​.

First Contestant: Mayor Luke Bronin of Harford as the cheerleader banging the drum getting the Hartford athletic crowd​ going with the green and blue cheer.​

Second Contestant: 8th District State Rep. Tim Ackert getting down and dirty at the Franklin Lions ‘Tough Run.’

Third Contestant: Governor Lamont’s Deputy Communications Director, Rob Blanchard tossing out the first pitch at a Yard Goats game, but not quite making it to the plate.

