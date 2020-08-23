Capitol Report: Attorneys for CT Freedom Alliance, CT parents discuss appeal to mask requirement in schools

(WTNH) — When kids head back to school in a couple of weeks, they’ll have to wear masks. That’s the rule. But not everyone is happy about it, including the Connecticut Freedom Alliance. In fact, they are filing an appeal.

Joining Capitol Report to discuss this are attorneys Doug Dubitsky and Craig Fishbein. Both men also serve in the CT House of Representatives.

The appeal filed in New Britain Superior court reads “requirements regarding the use of face coverings, masks, and face shields in schools … place an unconstitutional burden and restriction on the Plaintiffs’ fundamental right to an education.”

But if we have to close schools again as we did in March because of spiking COVID-19 infection rates, then there is zero education, so doesn’t it seem prudent to take all precautions to keep kids in schools by wearing masks?