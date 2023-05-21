NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid all the work being done in the final weeks of the legislative session, Connecticut lawmakers reached a major deal on the “baby bond” program that invests in the state’s poorest children.

Starting July 1, babies covered under the Connecticut Husky Health program will receive a $3,200 bond. Recipients can claim the bond funds between 18 and 30 years old. By then, the amount could increase from $3,200 to $24,000.

There are stipulations for that spending. It must go towards college, a home, a business, or even retirement.

