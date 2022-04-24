NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An actual baby goat visited the hall of the House of Representatives at the state Capitol last week.

Cat the goat was a guest of state Rep. Bill Buckbee, R-New Milford. The Republican brought the four-legged, grass-eating guest to the Capitol to celebrate New Milford Day.

Watch the video above to see what happens.

This wasn’t the first goat sighting in the Capitol building. According to the CT Post, Buckbee started bringing goats to the house for the inaugural New Milford Day in 2019 to recognize Goatboy Soaps, which calls New Milford home.