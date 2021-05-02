Capitol Report: Ban on religious exemption for childhood vaccinations signed into state law

(WTNH) — There are some issues that just strike a nerve with people. Case in point? The ban on the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations.

Connecticut is now the sixth state in the nation to end the policy. Lawmakers supporting the ban said it is simply a matter of protecting children from infectious diseases.

But opponents remain vocal and vigilant about fighting the exemption which they say infringes on religious liberties and parental rights.

Parents, elected officials, lawyers. everyone is weighing in. And, prior to Governor Ned Lamont signing the bill, a reporter asked him, “Are you prepared for the legal challenge?”

To which Lamont replied, “Probably, everybody sues, but we’ll be OK.”

An effort is underway to put an end to “prison gerrymandering.” Why does this matter? Inmates in Connecticut are being counted as part of the census for where they are incarcerated and not the cities or towns they are from. Come census time, that can make a difference.