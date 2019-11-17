Capitol Report: battle of the transportation plans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – When it comes to transportation and tolls, Governor Ned Lamont must feel like a dog chasing his own tail.

Last week, he went behind closed doors with Senate Democrats to pitch his plan. But when they emerged, it seemed pretty clear it does not have support.

Not even the reduction of the number of toll gantries from 90 to 50 to the current 14 on only certain bridges is enough to sway the holdouts he needs to get the votes.

Last Thursday, Senate Republicans rolled out their transportation plan. Minority Leader Len Fasano complimented the Governor’s play, saying he’s on board with everything except how to pay for it.

It seems the state is at a crossroads.

Fasano says it can be done without tolls and without taxes.

His plan? Take money from the state’s ‘Rainy Day Fund’ to free up cash for transportation.

Governor Lamont was quick to respond, saying, “While I appreciate Senator Fasano’s proposal to partially fund much-needed infrastructure investments, taking money out of the Rainy day fun is a risky proposition that requires serious evaluation.”