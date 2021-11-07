Capitol Report: Meet the candidates for mayor of Beardsley Zoo; lawmakers team up with organization in Bridgeport creating public art

(WTNH) — We get a look at a new video staring local lawmakers showing us why they are politicians and not painters. Plus, we introduce you to the candidates for Connecticut Beardsley Zoo mayor.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) got together in Bridgeport with community members and the owner of Art Simplicated to help paint the Park City. Art Simplicated paints murals and public works.

The most important political race of the year is between five candidates who live in Bridgeport. That’s right, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has announced who is on the ballot for the zoo’s next mayor.

To vote, and make a donation to the zoo’s conservation efforts in the process, click here.