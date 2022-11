(WTNH) – Once again, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is looking to elect a new animal mayor.

The candidates are Azriel the Common Raven, Rhubarb the two-toed sloth, Gantry the Sandhill Crane, Goncalo the Maned Wolf, and Darwin the Gopher Tortoise.

You can vote online until Wednesday, November 9. It’s $1 to vote and all donations support the zoo.