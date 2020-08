(WTNH) — Capitol Report has the head coach of the Berlin High School football team on the show this week to talk about the fall sports season and the CIAC’s recent decision on fall sports.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the State Department of Public Health have been going back and forth on the issue of fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully in the next day or so we’ll have a final answer. As for the kids, damn the consequences; they want to play.