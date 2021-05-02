Capitol Report: Bill protecting amateur referees dies in committee; Sign vandalized to read “Welcome to Fartford”

In the video above, a Connecticut hockey referee shared his story about the abuse he had taken from players’ parents at games. A bill that was proposed to protect amateur sports officials died in committee. The bill would have made it a felony to physically assault an official.

There’s nothing funny about vandalism. Well okay, even though it’s wrong, sometimes it’s funny.

Someone had a bit of fun at the expense of the Capital City this past week. They turned the “H” on the Welcome to Downtown Hartford sign into an “F”.

The sign has since returned to its original state and police are searching for whoever is responsible.

And, you want to know what’s great about Downtown Hartford? Rental scooters. Just ask Mayor Luke Bronin.

Once he was done texting, he put the phone away, strapped on a helmet, and headed off into the sunset. Nothing like a guy in a suit on a motorized scooter.