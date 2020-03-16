Closings
There are currently 171 active closings. Click for more details.

Capitol Report: Bill to allow CT bars, breweries to legalize ‘self-pour’ has passed in committee, liquor industry wants to nip litter in the bin

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A bill allowing Connecticut bars, craft breweries, and restaurants to legalize a ‘self-pour’ automated system has passed committee at the Hartford capitol. Also, CT’s liquor industry wants to reduce the amount of bottle litter.

Customers would have a payment card and would be able to ‘pour their own.’ Customers would be charged by the ounce, and there would be limits to the amount any one customer can purchase.

A staff member would then determine if you could reload your card.

CT’s liquor industry wants to reduce the amount of bottle litter, so last week they kicked off a public awareness campaign called “Nip it in the Bin.”

Some want the state’s bottle saw expanded so it covers ‘nips.’ Some want an outright ban on nips.

For now, the big takeaway? Please dispose of them properly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss