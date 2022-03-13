(WTNH) – Feeling a little more sleepy than usual this morning? That’s because, in the dead of night, we jumped ahead an hour to begin Daylight Saving Time. Some people love it, some people hate it, and some lawmakers want to get rid of it.

A bill that’s been proposed six times now won’t see the light of day this session. According to Hearst CT Media, Stafford State Rep. Kurt Vail couldn’t get a committee on board during the short session, so it’s back to bed on a move to Atlantic Standard Time for Connecticut.

