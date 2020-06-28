Capitol Report: Bird, nature-watching gains popularity as hobby amid pandemic

(WTNH) — The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired people to try new things. Sometimes it does take a pandemic to discover what makes us happy. Apparently, Connecticut has fallen in love with bird watching.

According to the Record Journal, the Audubon Society and others have noticed an increase in the observation of wildlife, particularly bird watching.

More people are getting outside and checking out birds, and business is brisk at stores selling bird watching supplies.

What new hobbies have you picked up since the pandemic began?