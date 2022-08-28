(WTNH) – Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski must have been sharpening his claws the past few weeks because he showed up in New London last Thursday feeling feisty.

He took swipes at the Lamont administration with a brand new campaign team in place. Stefanowski shifted away from the kitchen table economics campaign message and started throwing some haymakers at the Lamont administration.

Stefanowski looked to reignite the flames on a number of issues that have dogged the Lamont administration over the past few years but haven’t seemed to gain much traction.

