Capitol Report: Bobby-V announces run for Stamford mayor; Groton mayor re-elected with help from write-in campaign

Bobby Valentine has worn many hats during his career. Manager of the New York Mets, restauranteur, and currently, Sacred Heart University Athletic Director.

Valentine’s next act could be mayor of Stamford; he is jumping into the race, and he talked about it exclusively with News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina in the video above.

After losing the primary in the Groton city mayoral race, Mayor Keith Hendrick waged a write-in campaign against young upstart Aundre Bumgardner for last week’s election. And low and behold, Hendrick won!

“This is extremely important, this is my retirement job, this is my job that gives back for all the things that the city of Groton has given to me,” Hendrick said. “This was a hard fight battle.”

“We had unprecedented turnout for a city election. So many individuals coming out to vote for the first time, in a city election in an election held on a Monday in May, so I want to thank not just our supporters, but our opponents supporters for participating in the political process because it’s so important,” said Councilman Bumgardner.