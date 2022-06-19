(WTNH) – If you’re the kind of person who can’t stand driving to New York airports, we have some good news for you. You will soon be able to fly from Bradley Airport to LaGuardia Airport.

Starting in September, Delta will offer service between Bradley and LaGuardia three times a day. The 101-mile flight will be Delta’s shortest. Since drive times can vary due to traffic and there’s no train to LaGuardia, what may seem kind of ridiculous might actually make sense.

Watch the video above for the full segment.