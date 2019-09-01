Capitol Report: Brain Drain in CT

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — US News and World Report had an interesting story last week about Connecticut’s “Brain Drain” and whether a new tax on high-end homes could help keep people from leaving the state.

For 6 straight years, Connecticut’s population has continued to slide, but will so-called ‘mansion tax’ – set to take effect in the 2021 budget year – keep the wealthy from leaving?

The tax is more like an incentive for people to stay in-state and the revenue generated could help close the equity gap that’s been scaring people away.

